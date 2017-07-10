Here’s the brand new track Safar from the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. After having two peppy numbers Radha and Beech Beech Mein out, here’s the song we have been waiting for.

Remember when Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on his Twitter with a line saying ‘Safar ka hi hoon main, safar ka raha’, well the song is finally here. One may call it an unexpected video since we hardly see the film stills but in fact it is a fun banter between director Imtiaz Ali, composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil with SRK. The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and we see SRK lip syncing to it quite genuinely here.

Enjoy the track right here:

The song seems melodious and has some great lyrics, giving insights into Harry’s character.

The video shows Shah Rukh trying to contribute to the song lyrics while Pritam keeps putting him down. We totally love this fun way of introducing a song.

The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The team has changed the marketing grammar with their innovative strategies. Be it introducing mini trails, launching Radha amidst Sejals in Ahmedabad or club hopping to launch Beech Beech Mein, the team has astonished the audience with its moves.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.

Post this Shah Rukh Khan will seen in Aanand L. Rai’s next untitled film opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film will be produced by SRK along with the director under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films and will hit the screens in December next year.

While Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for Pari along with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The film is produced under her home production Clean Slate Films and is a mysterious love story. It is scheduled to hit the screens on 9th February, 2018.