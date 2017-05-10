After releasing Hind Mere Jind, which explores patriotism, the makers of Sachin: A Billion Dreams has released another track titled ‘Sachin Anthem’ which is a treat for all Sachin Tendulkar fans.

With the impeccable voice of Sukhwinder Singh and the chant of Sachin Sachin, the track gives you goosebumps especially if you are a Sachin fan. The track is composed by Academy award winner A. R. Rahman and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The song’s video has Sachin’s journey from his childhood, to net practice and batting on field.

Watch the Anthem right here:

In the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, Rehman on Tuesday launched the song and said: “We made 14 versions of the song and initially it was a rap with ‘Sachin Sachin’ chant (of his fans) which I liked a lot. But then we changed it musically, tried to encapsulate the energy, emotions of his journey and fans, and finally we finished the song last week.”

The event was graced by film director James Erskine, producer Ravi Bhagchandka, singer Sukhwinder Singh who also performed the song live on stage. While asked about if he gave any inputs during the process of the song, Sachin replied, “What can you say standing in front of the Mount Everest? He is the ultimate, right?”

Asked what was the common factor between him and Sachin, Rahman said, “Of course we have similarities, we both look young at this age! Jokes apart, I think our approach to patriotism is the same, through our work.”

It is highly anticipated film amongst sports fan as the batsman himself will be portraying the lead role. Interestingly, the docu-drama on Sachin Tendulkar will be simultaneously released in Marathi on May 26.

Given the fact that Sachin is a Maharashtrian, the makers felt it was only apt to have a dubbed version in ‘aamchi’ language. The movie also stars his son Arjun Tendulkar and Mayuresh Pem who is playing the role of Nitin Tendulkar.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is releasing on May 26.