Saansein Video Song From Karwaan Is All About Loving Your Loved Ones!

Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan has released yet another soulful track Saansein from the film after the travel song Chota Sa Fasana.

Written, composed and sung by Prateek Kuhad, Saansein becomes the second song from the same movie for this debut music producer.

The song features Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar where Avinash, the character played by Dulquer reaches his destination, both geographical and emotional. The brooding baseline and subdued percussion from the song co-related with the tricky situation from the movie.

Debut music producer Prateek had earlier mentioned, ” I read the script and Akarsh told me that these songs were going to come at a certain point in the film so I wrote them based on the situation and the vibe of the character. I took a couple of days to go through the script to understand the characters and where they were coming from.”

Marking the debut of the two actors, Karwaan brings together the best of all worlds as Dulquer and Mithila make their debut with global icon Irrfan.

Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives

It is a road trip on which some crazy adventures take place, some lines are crossed, some bonds are forged, detours are made, experiences are shared and secrets are revealed.

An uneasy alliance is formed between three unlikely co-passengers on an eventful (and often hilarious) journey from Bangalore to Ooty to Kumarakom and finally to Kochi.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP in association with Priti Rathi Gupta of ‘Ishka films’, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.