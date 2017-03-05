Anti-hero Deadpool is back and how. On Saturday, actor Ryan Reynolds who essays the character of Deadpool, released a teaser trailer of the second installment of the widely successful film.

In the teaser, we see him rush to help an old man getting robbed and moves to a phone booth to get changed. Of course, he is not as smooth as Superman in wearing his costume and misses out on the chance of saving the man. Well, that’s Deadpool for you!

Check out the teaser here:

The film is expected to release in March, 2018.