Running Shaadi.com Trailer | Starring Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh

Here’s the trailer of Running Shaadi.com starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in key roles. The film is a romantic comedy based in a small-town in India, which unfolds the story of two young boys who come up with the idea of helping people elope.

Taapsee is seen in the role of Amit Sadh’s love interest in the film.

Check out the trailer here:

Directed by Amit Roy, the film has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri, Shoojit Sircar & Crouching Tiger Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 3rd February,2017.