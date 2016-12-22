Rishi Kapoor Pissed Off On Media; But Ranbir Subtly Avoids The Scene

The recently held Sansui Stardust Awards, was a star studded event. Actor Ranbir Kapoor who also attended the awards was accompanied by his parents Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor on the red carpet.

While the media had been upto their usual behavior of questioning the celebs at the red carpet, Rishi Kapoor seemed to have lost his cool after being nudged the wrong way.

In the video, he is seen getting pissed at the paparazzi while Ranbir who was earlier seen posing with him, subtly avoids the scene.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, we recently saw Ranbir Kapoor’s next, Jagga Jasoos’ trailer. The film directed by Anurag Basu, stars Katrina Kaif in the lead and is slated to release on 7th April, 2017.