REVEALED! The First Look of Bose-Dead/Alive Starring Rajkummar Rao

The combination of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao has always been a deadly one, what with the duo coming out with much-acclaimed movies like Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh to name a few. The duo comes together once again but on a completely different platform, one that is digital in nature and has created a storm ever since it was launched in April 2017, Ekta Kapoor’s brainchild ALTBalaji.

Titled Bose-Dead/Alive, the show is an unraveling of India’s biggest cover up, based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. Rajkummar, an actor known for his sheer dedication and talent has given his blood, sweat, and tears and the transformation is visible in this exclusive first look image.

The trailer of ALTBalaji’s Bose-Dead/Alive will be launched on 18th August, 2017. Directed by Pulkit, the show has been created by Hansal Mehta.

The actor has been prepping for his role and, in fact, even had his head shaved so as to look as authentic as possible. Rajkummar has also gained weight. Talking about the opportunity, Rajkummar told indianexpress.com, “I am feeling fortunate that I have got the chance to play him. In a way, I am really happy that people would know more about his life. There are so many instances about his life which left me surprised.” He added that he will be learning Bengali for the Web series.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is all set to surprise us yet again with Hansal Mehta’s directorial Omerta, which will premiere this year at the Toronto Film Festival.

For now, he is busy in promoting his upcoming commercial film Bareilly Ki Barfi, in which he will be sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana.