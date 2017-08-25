Recently, Varun Dhawan had shared the teaser for the first song of his upcoming movie Judwaa 2. The song is titled Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12. Now, finally the makers have released the song and It looks like a slightly different version of the hit number from Salman Khan’s 1997 Judwaa.

The song will totally give you the 90s feel. The song has the same groovy beat that made sure the original song was an instant hit. Varun, Jacqueline, and Tapsee are seen dancing to this peppy number. The beats have already got people hooked to the song and now we just can’t wait for the next song!

Watch the song here:

The vocals are given by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. While the song is composed by Anu Malik.The music is given by Sandeep Shirodkarand the lyrics are penned by Dev Kohli.

There is already a lot of hype around Judwaa 2 because it is the second installment of the hit Salman Khan starrer Judwaa that released in 1997. The film directed by David Dhawan will see Varun Dhawan in a double role. Varun will be reprising the role of Prem and Raja in this film.

This time Prem and Raja will get to romance Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2. While it promises to be a masala entertainer it might also be in the news for its amazing songs. The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

Judwaa 2 celebrates the hilarious story of two twin brothers, who after getting separated at birth and despite all odds, come together to save the day. It Is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The family entertainer is set to release on Dussehra, 29th September 2017 and has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.