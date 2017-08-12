When The Real Daddy Arun Gawli Called Reel Daddy Arjun Rampal

Arjun Kapoor in this behind the scenes video from his upcoming film Daddy shares the story of his first interaction with the real life Daddy – Arun Gawli.

Arjun Kapoor shared the incident where he first met Arjun Gawli. How he went him with the papers to take the consent for the film. The contract was in English and how Gawli responded to it, watch the video to know more.

From the rough streets and back alleys of Central Mumbai comes the sensational true story of Arun Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India’s most feared gangsters.

Today he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry criminal for some and the respected Daddy or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to.

Daddy follows the intertwined fates of the world-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and a frustrated Police inspector with a secret history of his own.

An unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld.

Daddy is political crime drama film co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The film stars Arjun Rampal, who also co-wrote the film, portraying gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. It is presented by Kundalini Entertainment and Karta Entertainment. This flick also stars Farhan Akhtar in a key role.

Arjun, who was present at FICCI Frames 2017 along with director Ashim Ahluwalia, told the media, “Since Gawli is a gangster and politician and we are projecting the character as authentic as possible, shooting a major part in real location was risky. But we received huge support from Mumbai Police to shoot the film, they did not object.”