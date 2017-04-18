After the hard-hitting first trailer, the makers of Maatr have released the second trailer too. The first trailer was very gripping and intense that portrayed the story of a mother who is out to get justice for her daughter. It also focused on the grave issue of failure of judicial system and society against the crime of rape.

The second trailer gives a little more insight into the world of Raveena Tandon’s character. She looks very impressive in every scene with her powerful performance. Check out the trailer right here:

Maatr has locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its certification.

Addressing the issue, Raveena said, “I think more than the scenes, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has a problem with the language that has been used in the film.”

“I do not understand why… as we attempted to show a mirror to the society. Having said that, I understand that the CBFC is also bound by laws that go back to the 1970s. We have gone ahead, but they are still following the same law. Perhaps, there comes the problem. There is a need for law amendment.”

She said that “it is not accepted how even after getting an ‘A’ certification, a film goes through so many cuts… that dilutes the matter”.

Directed by Ashtar Sayed, the story of the film Maatr deals with rape and violence against women in the Indian society.

The final verdict is yet to be out, said the makers.

The film which marks the comeback of Raveena Tandon as the lead actor says that “I used to work in 30 films in a year during the early stage of my career. But now I have reached a point where I will do films that I completely believe in and I have no idea what I am doing next after ‘Maatr‘. So how many times should I make my comeback? I really do not like using that word.”