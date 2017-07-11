Ranveer Singh who is Arjun Kapoor’s best bud shared his own version of Hawa Hawa with Ileana D’cruz. The actor always goes out of his way in promoting films and this time he has done it for Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film Mubarakan.

Ranveer Singh has shot a dubsmash of Hawa Hawa song in a funny way with the lead actress Ileana D’cruz.

Watch the goofed up version of the star here:

The actor is seen dancing and trying to woo Ileana Meanwhile the actress ended up getting Ranveer’s hawa tight.

Ranveer Singh took to Twitter sharing this hilarious video,”Hawa Tight!!!! #HawaHawa #Mubarakan @arjunk26 @Ileana_Official @AnilKapoor @theathiyashetty”.

Hawa Hawa song featuring Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz has already become one of the party numbers of this season.

The trailer of the film and the title track has also garnered immense response and has created anticipation amongst the audiences.

Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film also brings the real life chacha bhatija jodi Arjun and Anil Kapoor on screen for the first time.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

The film revolves around Kartar Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) dysfunctional family consisting of identical twins: An urban dude Karan, and the naive Charan, both played by Arjun Kapoor.The twins, through a twist of fate, end up becoming cousins: One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

Going by the reports, Arjun Kapoor might star in Namastey London which is a sequel to Namaste England.