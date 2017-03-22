Bollywood’s live wire star Ranveer Singh makes headlines for his ensembles as much as he does for his movies and crazy antics! For all you Ranveer fans out there, hold your breath because the very spunky actor has just dropped another surprise for you! And this time it’s for the brand he very dearly endorses – Durex.

Durex just released a teaser with the actor in his trademark adorable and very attractive style – something we all truly love, don’t we?

Ranveer who is seen sporting his Padmavati look in the ad is endorsing the brand’s newest range of jeans. He is seen in a trial room, and says, “Guys Durex is launching Jeans and I am the first one to try it.” Then he goes into the trial room and shouts: “Guys this fits really well”.

Check out the teaser here:

The denim range is to be launched on Saturday.

Ranveer has earlier featured in ads for Durex, most memorably in “Do The Rex” ad which had the actor rapping and dancing.

On the film front, Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial “Padmavati”.

The film tells us the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in key roles. He has also signed Zoya Akhtar’s next titled, Gully Boy which stars him along with Alia Bhatt.

He was recently vacationing in Switzerland since he is the brand ambassador from India. The actor pulled off some daredevil stunts during his time there. On his maiden tour, Ranveer had tried activities right from paragliding and skydiving to wakeboarding and even chocolate making. He is expected to resume work on Padmavati soon.