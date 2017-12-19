Rani Mukerji took the box office by storm as the power-packed policewoman in Mardaani in 2014 and then took time off for motherhood. She is back on silver screen with Hichki to do what she loves doing the most. The actress never fails to give a stellar performance and gather applauds and appreciation for her tremendous work.

Check out the trailer of her upcoming movie Hichki here.

The story of Hichki revolves around the character of Rani, who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength. The trailer introduces us to Naina Mathur who has a neurological disorder called Tourette syndrome and dreams to be a teacher.

It goes on to speak about how Naina goes on to become a successful teacher defeating her speech disorder problem and goes deep into the issue of Right to Education and what goes behind it. We here are definitely excited to watch this movie after this impressive trailer which gave us a slice of what this movie is made of.

Talking about Hichki Rani had earlier said on Facebook Live, “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”

Trending

Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who previously directed Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal starrer We Are Family. The film was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and was the official remake of 1998’s Hollywood flick Stepmom. It will be the 3rd film for Maneesh Sharma as a producer along with Yash Raj Films after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Hichki celebrates the human spirit of endurance and self-belief to rise against all odds. It will release on February 23.