Rangtaari: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Song From Loveratri Is Definitely Going To Be Our Jam This Season!

The debutant couple of Loveratri, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are all geared up for their movie and are raising the dance standards high for us this festive season.

With Ganesh Chaturti only 1 day away, team Loveratri has released their fourth song this morning, Rangtaari, and from the looks of it; it comes across as Aayush Sharma’s introduction in the movie. The song is a quirky mix of Bollywood and dhol music which is extremely catchy to the ear.

Aayush’s dance set in the song has got us shaking our legs and excited to get on a dance floor.

Rangtaari is going to make it to every speaker this festive season. With Loveratri’s songs topping every chart, we are all surely eager to watch the film set to release on 5th October.