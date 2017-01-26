Rangoon’s song ‘Mere Miyan Gaye England’ is an ode to the evergreen ‘Mere Piyan Gaye Rangoon’

After super hit tracks like ‘Bloody Hell’ and ‘Yeh Ishq Hai,’ Vishal Bharadwaj comes out with a foot-tapping song, ‘Mere Miyan Gaye England.’

‘Mere Miyan Gaye England‘ is a zesty tribute to the popular song of the 1940s, ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon,’ and Kangana Ranaut is all set to get you grooving with her!

Sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, the song is dramatically entertaining with a desi appeal to it where ‘Julia’ goes all out in entertaining with her desi thumkas, her exceptional story-telling skills and endearing expressions.

The visualization has an element of comic relief in a film set against the intense backdrop of World War II. We see Shahid and Kangana sharing fun-filled, playful moments and also notice a suave Saif looking rather anguished as he watches his lady-love shake hands with Shahid.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and Vishal Bharadwaj are indeed creating magic with the songs of ‘Rangoon‘ and increasing the audiences’ curiosity and excitement for the film.

‘Rangoon‘ is an intense love triangle among Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.