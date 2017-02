Here comes one more dialogue promo from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. This promo features Shahid Kapoor aka Nawab Malik and Kangana Ranaut aka Julia.

Watch this promo right here:

Produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, VB Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rangoon also stars Saif Ali Khan in a lead role.

The film is scheduled to release on 24 February.