A brand new dialogue promo from Rangoon has been released. You’ll get to see an interesting equation between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut’s characters in this promo.

Shahid, who is in charge for Kangana’s (Julia) safety, is seen having a fun interaction with her.

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film is slated to release on 24th February,2017.