After treating the audience with two exceptional tracks the makers of Lucknow Central have now released a new song Rangdaari. It is touted to be a soulful track targeting at the romantic music suckers.

The song features Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty and it looks like the beginning of something new. Farhan tries to get Diana’s attention in the sweetest ways possible, but Diana is a little hesitant and restricts herself from expressing her emotions. And when she finally smiles, the look on Farhan’s face is to die for. The song is penned down by Kumaar composed by Arjunna Harjaie and crooned by Arijit Singh. The trailer of the film and the earlier released songs Kaavaan Kaavaan and Teen Kabootar have generated excitement among the audience. We hope the movie is worth the wait.

Listen to the track right here:

The lyrics of the song are simply awesome and the music is mesmerizing! Lucknow Central showcases Farhan aka Kishen Mohan Girhotra as an aspiring Bhojpuri singer’s journey of an innocent man who aspired to be a singer but is caught in the wrath of fate, wherein he lands in Lucknow Central jail after falsely being accused of a murder. There he, along with his fellow in mates, drafts a plan to escape the jail in the disguise of a music band. The film is set against the backdrop of a jail that thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

Lucknow Central has ensemble star cast like Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

Farhan Akhtar’s last film as an actor, Rock On 2, was a dud at the box office. He will also be seen in The Fakir Of Venice with Annu Kapoor. Recently Farhan along with Ritesh Sidhwani also has been an executive producer of web series Inside Edge based on a fictional T20 cricket team revealing the dark side of the sport. Lucknow Central is directed by a debutant, Ranjit Tiwari, who has previously been an associate director on films like Katti Batti, Hero and D-Day.