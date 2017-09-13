Ranchi Diaries starring Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Soundarya Sharma, Himansh Kohli and Taaha tells the story of a young aspiring actress/model and her Godfather who can do whatever it takes to make it big in life.

The film is set in a small town with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Sheirgill spearheading the cast. The makers have released the trailer of the movie and it’s intriguing till the last frame. The film has been produced by Anupam Kher, Rashmin Majithia, and Sattwik Mohanty. The film has been directed by Sattwik Mohanty. The film is slated to release on 13th October.

Check out the trailer here:

Taaha Shah, who was last seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in Baar Baar Dekho, will now be seen in Anupam Kher’s first production Ranchi Diaries. “I am totally excited for the film. My role in Ranchi Diaries is something I have always wanted to play since long and I feel privileged that I got the chance to share screen space with Anupam Sir,” Taaha said in an interview.

The film follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha and Himansh Kohli, who are out to make it big in a small town (Ranchi). Taaha made his debut with Shraddha Kapoor in Y Films Luv Ka The End as the suave and polished brat Luv Nanda.

He says, training one’s tongue to deliver dialogues well is tougher than working on one’s body. Taaha has worked a lot on tongue twisters to get the dialogues right.

He said: “Training your tongue is harder than training your body. Ranchi Diaries for me as an actor is an opportunity to explore another side of my craft and to portray me as a complete different person. Anupam (Anupam Kher) sir and Sattwik Mohanty my director made it happen,” when he was asked about preparing for the role.

Thanking the veteran actor, Taaha said: “This launch event for Ranchi Diaries will always be close to my heart considering Anupam sir took us to the place where he started his career 33 years back. Seeing him now and knowing his past — it’s nothing short of self-faith, belief and hard work.”

Asked what advice he would give newcomers, Anupam said: “Be original and be yourself. There is no alternative to hard work and honesty. Don’t try to be someone else and don’t follow anyone else’s rules. There are no rules. People think if you want to be a part of the industry, you have to do certain things, but I broke all the rules.”