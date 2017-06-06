Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri TEASER Out Now!

The Bhallaldeva from Baahubali aka Rana Daggubati is back with his upcoming Telugu political drama Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

The 32-year old actor portrays the character of a politician with a swaggy avatar in the film.

Watch the teaser right here:

In a statement, Rana said he would like to dedicate the teaser to his grandfather.

Talking about the film, in which he plays a politician, Rana said: “I love the audacity of my character Jogendra in the film. The teaser is packed with gripping moments and it gives a glimpse of Jogendra’s attitude.”

He further added, “I always admired Teja’s hunger for brilliance and this one is turning out to be a compelling and thought-provoking film. It’s going to be a delight for everyone.”

“All films Rana had acted in so far have been well received for his courage to carve a distinct screen persona. I wanted “Nene Raju, Nene Mantri” to match not only the actor’s stature but also surpass the viewers’ expectation,” Teja said.

Talking about the film, Teja said: “The film is all about breaking ‘jane do’ (let it go) attitude. Rana is changing this very attitude.”

The film’s producer Suresh Babu said the film will be “another landmark in Rana’s career and will bring diversity to his acting talent”.

Directed by Teja, Nene Raju Nene Mantri also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navdeep and Ashutosh Rana. The film marks the first-time collaboration between Rana and Teja, and it is being produced by Suresh Babu.

The film will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is expected to hit the screens this year.