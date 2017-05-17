Listen to the new song Jaanu Meri Jaan from the upcoming film Behen Hogi Teri. Rishi Rich and Juggy D, who have collaborated on a lot of music that were a part of the 90’s hits, have joined hands to make music for the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. The lead actors have danced crazily in this video!

Juggy D has crooned the song along with Raftaar and Shivangi. Check out this dance track right here:

Producer Amul Vikas Mohan ecstatically stated, “My brother Anshul and Nitin who are also producers of the film were wondering if we could use a classic song and refix it for our film and they were fixated on ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’. Almost overnight we had to turn it around by bringing in Raftaar from Dubai, Juggy who was in London and getting Rishi on board to make this version of the song in 48 hours. Universal publications who gave us the rights of the song have been very gracious and helped smooth out the process for us and I just hope every likes our refix of Jaanu Meri Jaan for the taste and mindset for the 2017 audiences”.

Oddball Motion Pictures present Behen Hogi Teri is produced by Tony D’souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, and Nitin Upadhyaya, directed by Ajay K Pannalal. The movie starring Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati, Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet and others releases worldwide on June 2nd, 2017.

