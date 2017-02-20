The official teaser of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming thriller Trapped was released today. The teaser shows the actor accidentally getting locked in his own apartment, while he prepares to leave in a hurry and the keys are dangling on the lock outside the door!


The teaser is engaging and makes the viewer curious for more. Watch the official teaser right here:

Trapped, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is a survival drama, which narrates the story of a man, confined to his house for days without food or water. As per reports, the actor went on a difficult diet of just one cup black coffee and a carrot a day for almost three weeks, to get into the skin of his character!

Trapped’s official teaser will make you nervous and curious
Trapped is set to hit the theatres on 17th March.

