The official teaser of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming thriller Trapped was released today. The teaser shows the actor accidentally getting locked in his own apartment, while he prepares to leave in a hurry and the keys are dangling on the lock outside the door!

The teaser is engaging and makes the viewer curious for more. Watch the official teaser right here:

Trapped, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is a survival drama, which narrates the story of a man, confined to his house for days without food or water. As per reports, the actor went on a difficult diet of just one cup black coffee and a carrot a day for almost three weeks, to get into the skin of his character!

Trapped is set to hit the theatres on 17th March.