Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming venture Bose: Dead/ Alive, starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, has been a major subject of curiosity for numerous admirers of the legendary freedom fighter as well as for the fans of the National Award winning actor.

The combination of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao has always been a deadly one, what with the duo coming out with much-acclaimed movies like Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh to name a few. The duo comes together once again but on a completely different platform, one that is digital in nature and has created a storm ever since it was launched in April 2017, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer is very impactful. It shows how hard the team has worked for the web series. Titled Bose-Dead/Alive, the show is an unraveling of India’s biggest cover up, based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. Rajkummar, an actor known for his sheer dedication and talent has given his blood, sweat, and tears and the transformation is visible in the trailer. Rajkummar not just worked towards getting a pot belly for the show but also went half bald to look the part.

Directed by Pulkit, the show has been created by Hansal Mehta. While the web-series is an addition to Rajkummar and Hansal Mehta’s filmography, the actor-director hit Jodi will return with Omerta, which is going to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar’s Bareilly Ki Barfi has released today. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has clashed with Huma Qureshi’s Partition 1947. Apart from this Bollywood film, Hollywood film Annabelle: Creation has also released at the box office this Friday.