Rajkummar Rao AKA Newton Kumar Asks Which Kind Of Voter Are You?

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao says he hopes his Being Indian video titled “Know your Indian voters” makes people go out and vote.

Culture Machine’s digital channel Being Indian and Rajkummar created the video, which encapsulates hysterical characters that represent the average Indian voter, read a statement.

Talking about the video, the actor said, “I depict four different kind of voters in our country, entirely relatable and fun characters. It was a pleasure being a part of this video and working with the team of Being Indian. We sincerely hope this urges viewers to go out and cast their votes during the upcoming elections.”

In the video, Rajkummar explains various scenarios that happen during the elections in four hilarious characterisations.

On the film front, Rajkummar is looking forward to Newton; the story revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Naxal-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in a situation.

Last year, Rajkummar Rao’s mother passed away while he was shooting for Newton. It was reported that she had been unwell for a long time. The cast and crew of Newton thought that Rajkummar would not resume shooting soon as they could see that he was completely devastated but to everyone’s surprise he returned the other day. Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao said, “I returned in a day’s time because I knew that’s what my mother would have loved, for me to carry on with my commitments, act and finish my duties. Her biggest happiness in my life was to watch me on screen. It was hard for me to perform but I felt her presence supporting me”.