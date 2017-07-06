A selfie video featuring superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently holidaying in the US, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Rajinikanth is seen self-recording and it is quite evident that it’s his first time as he innocently asks his driver: “Is the red button on?”

Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth selfie video.

Rajinikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya left for the US last month for a regular medical check-up.

He is expected to return home in a couple of weeks.

On the career front, he has completed the first schedule shooting of his upcoming Tamil film Kaala. The 67-year-old will return to the sets of Kaala, in which he plays a slum-lord-turned-gangster, later this month.

Kaala reunites Rajinikanth and Kabali director Pa. Ranjith. The film, which also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal, is being bankrolled by actor-producer Dhanush. While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. Rajinikanth will be playing a role of a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own style. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king. This is Rajini’s 164th film!

The buzz is that Kaala will be Rajinikanth’s next release in summer of 2018 after Shankar’s 2.O. The film 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles.

As theaters across Tamil Nadu remained shut for the third day in a row on Wednesday over double taxation, Abirami Ramanathan, President of Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce, said a positive outcome can be expected soon from the ongoing protest. Even megastar Rajinikanth urged the government to consider the plea.