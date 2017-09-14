Ever since the first poster of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS Returns was unveiled, fans of the horror franchise were eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the third part, which will not be a movie, but a web series. It will be streamed on AltBalaji, the digital venture of Ekta’s production company, Balaji.

Ragini MMS Returns features internet’s latest hot sensation Karishma Sharma as the female lead, while Siddharth Gupta plays the male lead. Riya Sen is kind of making a comeback to acting with this one, but she doesn’t feature very prominently in the trailer. TV actor Nishant Malkani also is a part of the web series.

Check out the trailer here:

While we have not been able to forget Rajkummar Rao from the first film and Sunny Leone in the second, Karishma Sharma and Riya Sen are sure to set your hearts racing while keeping you on the edge of your seats.

So far, going by the trailer, we think the story is about a woman who gets married but does not get to fulfill her desires. Maybe that is the reason why the tagline of the series reads, “They didn’t know it then it was a threesome.”

Karishma Sharma is the same girl we have seen playing a negative character in Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Other than that she was also seen in TV shows like Pavitra Rishta and the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The trailer of this web series will be unveiled on 14th September.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the trailer of Ragini MMS Returns intends to provide some cheap thrills in the name of erotic horror. Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, the web series also features Riya Sen and Siddharth Gupta.