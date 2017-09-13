When Balaji introduced Bollywood with erotic horror genre with Ragini MMS in 2011, everyone knew this will go long. 7 years and 2 parts later Ragini MMS is now a web show titled as Ragini MMS Returns.

Backed by ALTBalaji, Ragini MMS Returns will have Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta in lead roles. Makers after launching a super sensual bare back poster have now launched a teaser. It does not have much as it starts with introducing the first 2 parts of Ragini MMS series. The glimpse of Ragini MMS Returns has Karishma Sharma in a fluorescent blue bikini seducing us to bed. Cut to next frame we saw a ghost in sari followed by a tagline ‘2017 fear will enter your bedroom’.

Check out the teaser here:

Riya Sen, who will also feature in Ragini MMS Returns, says she had reservations shooting for the intimate scenes for the upcoming web series.

“I had reservations shooting for the intimate scene. I discussed my discomfort with Suyash (director Suyash Vadhavkar) and finally convinced him to tone down the scene,” Riya said in a statement.

Essaying a pivotal role as Simran in the horror and sex genre, Riya read the script and knew that the series would feature an intimate scene between her and her co-star Nishant Malkani.

However, while shooting the scene, the actress felt uncomfortable. Fearing that she would have to breach her comfort zone, Riya approached the director of the web series and conveyed her concern. The director toned down the intimate scene considerably, the statement read.

Karishma Sharma is the same girl we have seen playing a negative character in Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Other than that she was also seen in TV shows like Pavitra Rishta and the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The trailer of this web series will be unveiled on 14th September.