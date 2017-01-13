Raees Action-Packed Dialogue Promo | SRK As Liquor Smuggler

Here’s the dialogue promo of the highly anticipated action crime-thriller Raees featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Total Swag mode on, in this promo, SRK as a liquor smuggler mutters his trademark dialogue, “Baniye Ka Dimaag Aur Miyanbhai Ki Daring” to his friend and confidant Zeeshan Ayyub Khan.

Check out this dialogue promo right here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on 25th January along with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil.