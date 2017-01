Here’s the new dialogue promo of the upcoming action crime thriller Raees.

The dialogue promo features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a daredevil cop, who is on a mission to finish off Raees aka Shah Rukh Khan’s liquor smuggling business.

Enjoy the dialogue promo:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also features Mahira Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.

The film is all set to clash with Hrithik’s Kaabil on 25th January.