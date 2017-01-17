With previous dialogue promos already having struck a chord with the viewers, the makers Raees have released another one liner from the film! In the recently released promo, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Raees is seen mouthing the dialogue “Battery Nahi Bolneka.”

It seems like this is the next dialogue that will be joining the series of the dialogues that has created major buzz amongst audiences. In SRK’s baritone, the craze of this one liner is set to get infectious soon.

Take a look at promo right here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is all set to release on 25th January 2017, marking it to be one of the most awaited film of this year!