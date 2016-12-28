Raees Ki Suno : Shah Rukh Khan Has A Special Message For NYE

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make us swoon over his wicked character in Raees. After the impressive trailer and the entertaining dance track Laila, here’s a special message from Raees for new year.

Shah Rukh is seen in this special video, urging his fans and audiences to not indulge in drink and drive over the New Year’s eve.

Check out the video here:

Raees also marks the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 25th January,2017.