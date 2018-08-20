Radhe Maa Makes Her Debut In A Web Series Titled Raah De Maa

A Sunill Khosla Presentation Raah De Maa a web series of six episodes starring Radhe Maa in a new avtar will start streaming from Aug,21,2018

The series has a sweet story of a family wherein the parents are keen to make their only son, a filmstar and they take him to get blessed from Radhe Maa, soon he gets a new film, but the son is distracted and his tendencies change to attract the same sex, what happens next forms the crux of the story to be watched and enjoyed.

Starring Radhe Maa, Pankaj Berry, Aradhna Uppal, Introducing Aman Maheshwari & Ayushi Sharma.

Made under the banner of Natak Entertainment, Produced by Ramman Handa, Associate Producer Dr. Meenakshi Banushali, Director Sumit Mathur, Creative Vineet Raina, Music Babli Haque, Singer Ananya Mukherjee & Yaashraj Kapil.

The shooting of Season 2 of Raah De Maa is commencing soon.