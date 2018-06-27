Race 3 Action Making Video: Here’s Why This Film Was Never Easy To Make!

Race 3 has been one of those movies that earns big numbers at the box office but fails to get good numbers. Salman Khan starrer which released on 15th June has been in the talks since then. Even after a lousy script, meme-worthy dialogues, the action of the movie was mind-blowing!

Salman Khan Films and Tips Industries Limited present Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Ramesh S Taurani & Salma Khan. The film released in cinemas worldwide on 15th June 2018.

The makers of the movie have now released a new video which show how the mind-blowing action sequences were made. The movie will make your jaw drop! It shows how the team has worked hard to get the action sequences perfectly!

Take a look:

Bollywood actor Freddy Daruwala, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3, says working in a big budget film gives new actors greater mileage.

Asked if acting in a multi-starrer gives him tough time to get any solo lead film, Freddy told IANS: “I keep getting different kind of films, but I am very choosy about what I pick up. As a newcomer like me, I am offered two kinds of works, one that gives me money, and another that builds my career. I would definitely go for the later because bigger films give me more visibility and mileage.”

The actor also played pivotal roles in films like Holiday with Akshay Kumar, Commando 2 among others.