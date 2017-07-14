Raag Desh’s Hawaon Mein Woh Aag Hai Track Brings Out Patriotism In Every Indian

After releasing the power-packed trailer, the makers of Raag Desh released the 1st song from the film titled ‘Hawaon Mein Woh Aag Hai’.

‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye jJa Khushi Ke Geet Gaye Ja’ this was the marching song of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army way back in 1940’s when the second world war was drawing to a close and a number of INA soldiers were falling into the hands of the allies and were being taken as prisoners of war for the court martial .

Watch this patriotic song right here:

Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and KK, the track is composed by Rana Mazumder and the lyrics are penned by Sandeep Nath.

As the country gears up to celebrate its seventieth year of independence, award winning director Tigmanshu Dhulia is ready to paint the bollywood canvas with similar images and the same echo of the patriotic number which became a clarion call for the Indian war of Independence. The film which is up for release on July 28th, again brings back the focus on the Indian National Army and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who have always had an emotive and popular recall in India.

Trending :

Raag Desh is the story of the famous red fort trial of the Three INA officers that changed the course of India’s Azaadi Movement. The film is written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. And the cast includes Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah. Is Presented by Rajyasabha TV and Produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal.

UFO Moviez are strategic partners. Raag Desh is slated to release on 28th July 2017. The film will clash with multi-starrer comedy flick Mubarakan at the box office.