With Raag Desh, for the first time in the history of Indian Cinema, a trailer of a Bollywood film was launched in India’s Parliament. It was the powerful trailer of Raag Desh. Present for the launch were producer Gurdeep Singh Sappal, director Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohit Marwah and Mr. Rajesh Mishra, CEO of UFO Moviez.

Starring Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in lead roles, the film revolves around the famous Red Fort trials which changed the course of India’s Azaadi Movement when three officers, Prem Sehgal, Gurbaksh Dhillon and Shah Nawaz Khan were court-martialed for treason against British king.

The trailer looks impressive, especially the cinematography. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia is better known for directing films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series and it seems like this one too may turn out to be a milestone work of his.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The first trial of Shah Nawaz Khan, Gurubaksh Singh Dhillon and Prem Sahgal was held between November and December 1945 against the backdrop of general elections in India with the Attorney General of India, Noshirwan P. Engineer as the chief prosecutor and two dozen counsel for the defence, led by Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru. All three of the accused were charged with waging war against the king contrary to section 121 of the Indian Penal Code’.

In addition, charges of murder were leveled against Dhillon and of abetment to murder against Khan and Sahgal. The defendants came from three different religions – one Hindu, one Sikh, and one Muslim – but all three elected to be defended by the defence committee set up by the Indian National Congress.

Raag Desh is written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal and UFO Moviez it is slated to release on 28 July 2017.