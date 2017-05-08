Here’s presenting the latest song Sadda Move from the much talked-about film Raabta. The song features Sushant Singh Rajput along with his gang, that also includes actor Varun Sharma, showing off their moves and wandering in the city of Amritsar. The song is reportedly the introductory song of Sushant’s character.

In the voice of Diljit Dosanjh and Pardeep Singh Sran, the song is composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Listen to the song here:

The song has been shot in guerrilla style in public spaces all over Amritsar. Sushant would reach the designated spots, perform his moves and make a quick exit before anyone could recognize him.

Sadda Move was shot over two days and the crew was constantly on high alert as there was no security personnel for supervision as they would have attracted attention and the situation could have gone out of hand.

Sushant recently said, “Dinesh (Vijan, director) wanted the song to have the vibe of the city. So we decided to shoot it at real locations. We figured the trick is that even before anyone realizes, we have to shoot and leave the spot. Everything had to be very well planned. It was challenging but a lot of fun.”

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh marks the debut of Dinesh Vijan as a director. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania the film is set to release on 9th June 2017. The film is being touted to be a remake of popular South drama, Magadheera which starred Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan Teja in lead roles.

After Raabta, Sushant is lined up with Romeo Akbar Walter. The film is based on true events from 1971. Romeo Akbar Walter is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018.