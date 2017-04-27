Deepika Padukone looks absolutely stunning in the Raabta title track’s teaser. The teaser was released last night and the song will be officially released today afternoon.

We heard that the actress shot the song in one night. Deepika was in a chaotic schedule and yet, when Dinesh Vijan messaged to ask her if she could shoot the title track for his film, she instantly agreed. Take a look at the teaser here:

An insider said that Deepika worked around her schedule and flew down to Budapest to shoot the song.

Dinesh and Deepika have previously worked together during Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail and as he turns director for Raabta, he was keen to shoot with Deepika. Says debutante director Dinesh Vijan, “Deepika gives attention to small details and that makes all the difference. She sat with me for sometime to understand the nuances and mood of the song. After that it was a swift shoot.”

He further adds, “I am glad she shot for the title track of my film. I believe she is lucky for me.”

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh marks the debut of Dinesh Vijan as a director. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen playing a man aged 324.

Interestingly, the lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon paid tribute to the 1995 blockbuster “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ) by recreating one of its scenes featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at a railway station.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar the film is set to release on 9th June 2017.

The song will be out Today at 1.00 pm. Stay tuned!