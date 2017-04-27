The title track of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer is finally here. The much-talked about song from Raabta which features Deepika Padukone is a reprise version of Agent Vinod’s Arijit Singh song ‘Raabta‘.

Deepika Padukone is seen in a smoking hot avatar, sporting a black outfit with thigh high slits. Her look reminds us of her character in Cocktail.

In spite of a chaotic schedule, the leggy actress shot the song in one night. When Dinesh Vijan messaged to ask her if she could shoot the title track for his film, she instantly agreed. The ace actress worked around her schedule and flew down to Budapest to shoot the song.

Check out the song right here:

The song which is a recreated version of the original track Raabta is composed by Pritam, written by Irshad kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Nikhita Gandhi & Arijit Singh.

Dinesh and Deepika have previously worked together during Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail and as he turns director for Raabta, he was keen to shoot with Deepika. Says debutante director Dinesh Vijan, “Deepika gives attention to small details and that makes all the difference. She sat with me for some time to understand the nuances and mood of the song. After that it was a swift shoot.

He further adds “I am glad she shot for the title track of my film. I believe she is lucky for me.”

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh marks the debut of Dinesh Vijan as a director. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania the film is set to release on 9th June 2017. The film is being touted to be a remake of popular South drama, Magadheera which starred Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan Teja in lead roles.

