Raabta Diaries: Director Dinesh Vijan Talks About His Connect With Sushant & Kriti

Raabta means Connection, and since the trailer of Raabta has arrived, the great connection and chemistry between the stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have become the highlight of the film.

Director Dinesh Vijan explains how he developed a connection with the lead stars and found his characters – Shiv and Saira in them.

Check out the video right here:

Kriti said “I met him for something else but he started narrating Raabta. Half way through, he was questioning ‘why am I narrating this to you?’” Dinesh explained that the moment he saw Kriti, he knew that no one else could pull off the character. “The way Saira was written, visually Kriti was Saira for me. That’s why subconsciously I decided she would be my Saira.”

Kriti said that she believes in destiny and perhaps that’s the reason why she ended up getting this role. “I personally believe a lot in destiny. Everything that has happened or not happened, it has a lot of connections with each other.”

Talking about the casting of Sushant, Dinesh said, “I believe in Sushant as an actor. He knows his craft really well. And also I felt there is a part of him which is very spontaneous.” He said that during the narration of the role, he could see Sushant connecting to the character and feeling alive.

Raabta will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. The film is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series.

It is set to hit the screens on 9th June.

After Raabta Sushant is lined up with Romeo Akbar Walter. The film is based on true events from 1971. Romeo Akbar Walter is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018.

Sushant has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and has been titled as Drive.

Kriti, on the other hand, was last featured in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale and will be next seen in Bareilly ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. In the film Ayushmann will be seen as the owner of a printing press. Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti as a straight-forward and liberated girl. The film will hit the screens on July 21 this year.