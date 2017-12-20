R Madhavan Unveils The Logo Of Breathe In The Most Unique Way

Superstar R Madhavan received a surprise delivery by Amazon India earlier today.

The actor took to social media unboxing the parcel which unveils the logo of Breathe, the much-anticipated next Indian Amazon Original slated for a 2018 release only on Amazon Prime Video!

R Madhavan took to Twitter sharing the video captioning, “This one’s a surprise for you as well as me! Let’s unveil it together @AmazonVideoIN @BreatheAmazon”.

After the huge success of Inside Edge, Amazon is all set to launch its next original show Breathe.

It would be a sure shot visual treat for the masses to witness Madhavan who is venturing into digital series for the first time.

Trending

The series stars R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, and Sapna Pabbi in lead roles.

It will be a delight for Tamil/Telugu fans to enjoy the series as Amazon has a large fan base.

#HoldYourBreath and witness the logo of Breathe, the original series which is all set to make way for the audience soon.

R. Madhavan recently wrapped the schedule of his upcoming Telugu film Savyasachi.

Madhavan on Saturday shared a photograph with the entire team from the film’s set.

“Schedule wrap on the sets of Savyasachi. What an awesome super sweet team,” he captioned the image.

This will be Madhavan’s first Telugu appearance in a full-length role. He has played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti.

The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and also stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Savyasachi marks the second time collaboration of Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya after last year’s Premam.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael earlier this year, will be seen as an innocent and independent girl in the film.