Here’s Qubool Hai song teaser from the upcoming romantic drama film Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai featuring Himansh Kohli and Manjari Fadnis. The teaser showcases cute chemistry and captures some sweet moments between the lead pair.

The track is crooned by Ash King and Shilpa Rao and composed by Visshoo Mukherjee, while the lyrics are penned by Ashish Pandit.

Enjoy this teaser right here:

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is directed by Keshhav Panneriy and it also stars Arbaaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Prem Chopra and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.