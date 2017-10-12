The first song from Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle titled Khatam Kahani is finally out and its mesmerising. The song features both Irrfan Khan and Parvathy who seem to have a frictional relationship in the film. The song complements their relationship in the film.

For the first time, we will see the National Award-winning actor in a quirky lover-boy avatar with the Malayalam actress Parvathy in her Bollywood debut. Khatam Kahani is sung by the Nooran Sisters.

Listen to the track here:

The film traces the love story of a middle-aged couple through the contemporary medium of online dating. The love story unveils over a three-city tour of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure. We earlier heared a glimpse of the song in the trailer as the background score.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering a lot of attention for its refreshing pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual storyline promising a joy-ride. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all.

The actor gave an interview at the trailer launch where he mentioned, “Content-driven cinema has been going on for some years now. It was started by the audience,” Irrfan said.

“The footfall in cinema halls for Hindi mainstream movies is falling. The audience, which has evolved a little by watching the outside cinema and television series, is either watching Hollywood or Indian regional cinema. He further added.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.