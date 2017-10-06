Qarib Qarib Singlle Trailer Unravels Hilarious Laughs & Pure Love

Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle created a lot of buzz yesterday with its quirky teaser posters.The makers of the film have finally unfolded the journey of Irrfan Khan by releasing the teaser.

The film is touted to be a fun desi adventure and will feature the unusual pairing of National Award winner Irrfan Khan opposite Malayalam actress Parvathy. Qarib Qarib Singlle is set to be a quirky contemporary love story where Irrfan is all set to play the role of a lover boy for the first time.

Watch the trailer here:

Irrfan Khan has treated the audience with the third teaser poster of the film which also highlights the name of the film. The poster reveals the first look of Irrfan Khan’s quirky avatar in the film. Earlier this morning Irrfan aka Yogi took to his social media to unveil the very first teaser poster for the film. The vibrant poster featured the lower body of the actor who is dragging a red travel bag, it also showcased a search toolbar which stated ‘follow Yogi’s safarnama’.

While all the eyes were on the first teaser poster, the actor shared the second teaser poster which created a lot more anticipation. It showcases two passengers trying to Qarib Qarib reach each other. With every passing content, the film has intrigued the audience to a great extent who are eager to witness the quirky film onscreen.