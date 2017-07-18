Qaidi Band Trailer: Aadar & Anya Promise Entertainment In This Musical

An orchestra performed by few under-trial prisoners in an Indian jail and how they get stuck in the jail because of politics is what the trailer of Qaidi Band tries to show us.

Raj Kapoor’s grandson – Aadar Jain and a newcomer from Delhi – Anya Singh lead this band along with five of their partners in the jail. On the occasion of Independence Day, they perform a song which goes viral giving them the hope that music will set them free.

Watch the video here:

Director Habib Faisal who also launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra seems to have taken an unconventional path for this film. The duo of Aadar and Anya was launched at a grand event by Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. YRF also released their pictures and a video displaying the glamorous side of them.

Aadar Jain has previously assisted Karan Johar for his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Ranbir revealed how he used to ask him to enact Aishwarya Rai’s lines as he got ready for his shot. Ranbir also made Aadar enact Aishwarya’s scenes for him. While introducing Anya, Anushka Sharma said that she can relate to her as both come from non-filmy families. Anya also is a big fan of Ranveer Singh & has expressed her wish to work with him after she saw him Band Baaja Baarat.

Amit Trivedi has given the music for this film and the song in the promo sounds promising. Bollywood has produced many films keeping prison as a backdrop but this could prove to be the unique one if executed properly. It is said Anya has a 3 film deal with YRF which means she can’t sign any film until she’s done with the deal. There aren’t any reports on Aadar having the same deal. The film is scheduled to release on August 25th this year.