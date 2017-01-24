Enjoy The Quirky Song Pyaar Ka Test From RunningShaadi.com | Ft. Taapsee And Amit Sadh

Watch the quirky song Pyaar Ka Test from the upcoming romantic comedy film RunningShaadi.com. A wacky chemistry between the lead pair – Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu is the highlight of this song video.

Composed by Abhishek and Akshay, the song is sung by Bappi Lahiri and Kalpana Patowary, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Yadav.

Enjoy this song right here:

Directed by Amit Roy, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri, Shoojit Sircar & Crouching Tiger Motion Pictures.

RunningShaadi.com is slated to release on 17th February, 2017.