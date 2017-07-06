Put On Your Goggle For This Goggle Song From Mubarakan

The third song from film Mubarakan is out. The third song of the film is titled The Goggle Song. The song features Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty dancing to this peppy number. The song is a wedding track is all set to rule the charts.

After donning High Heels in Ki & Ka, Arjun Kapoor has now donned a cool pair of shades for his new song. Voiced by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Tulsi Kumar, Neeti Mohan and Amaal Malik, the song features very high on the makers’ priority list, especially after the lukewarm response the first song from the film, Hawa Hawa remix received.

In the song, the actors look picture-perfect with their sexy dance moves.

Watch the video here:

The film revolves around Kartar Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) dysfunctional family consisting of two identical twins: An urban dude Karan, and the naive Charan, both played by Arjun Kapoor.

The twins, through a twist of fate, end up becoming cousins: One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

Ever since the shooting for the film went underway, speculations of a relationship between Arjun and Athiya have been doing the rounds. When Athiya was asked about the same she said, “This rumor has become very boring now. I don’t take it too seriously. I know Arjun very well. I have known him before the movie’s shooting even started. His sister Anshula Kapoor and I are very close friends. Our equation might be new for you but it isn’t for us. I have known Arjun since the beginning itself, hence the rumors became a very big thing.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan will hit the screens on July 28, 2017.

Did you like the second song of the film? Let us know in the comment section below!