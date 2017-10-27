The makers of Tera Intezaar – musical romantic thriller of the ravishing Sunny Leone and the Sauve handsome Arbaaz Khan has finally released the first song of the film. Directed by Rajeev Waalia and Produced by Aman Mehta & Bijal Mehta of Bageshree, the film is slated by 24th November 2017 release all over.

The song is titled Khali Khali Dil. It is sung by Armaan Malik and Payal Dev while the music is given by Raaj Aashoo while the lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed. Tera Intezaar stars Arbaaz Khan, Sunny Leone, Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Richa Sharma, Hanif Noida, Bani Singh, Gauhar Khan & Aarya Babba.

Listen to the track here:

Sunny Leone (Raunak) plays an art-gallery owner who falls in love with an Artist ( Arbaaz Khan ) who is a natural painter. Their love story takes a sudden twist of fate when Rounak finds Veer missing one fine morning. Her frantic search begins and she starts looking for him everywhere. Rounak sees weird things happening around her which scares her.Her hunt for Veer leads her to meet a Medium( Sudha Chandran). The medium through her divine power starts anticipating many problems happening around her. The mystery deepens as they delve deep into the circumstances that unfold.

Tera Intezaar revolves around Raunak’s search for her love and the unbelievable mishaps that she encounters. The story narrative of Tera Intezaar is a blending of great shot – taking with great music, locations & performances in a very powered packed manner.

The music of the film has been composed by very talented Raaj Aashoo & lyrics written by Shabbir Ahmed with the mood & genre of the film. The singers are Shreya Goshal, Arman Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Ahmed Hussain-Mohd Hussain, Yasheer Desai, Swati Sharma, Payal Dev, Raja Hassan & Little Golu.