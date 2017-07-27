These Promos From Mubarakan Will Make You Laugh Your Lungs Out

With the amazing songs and the comic scenes in the promos and trailers, the fans are eagerly waiting for Mubarakan. The funny punches and timing of comic scenes are to the point.

The makers of the movie have released 3 hilarious promos which will leave you in splits. It promises to take the audiences on a joy ride. Mubarakan has been widely shot in London and Punjab. The film marks Anil Kapoor’s fifth collaboration with director Anees Bazmee after No Entry, Welcome, No Problem and Welcome Back.

Take a look at the videos here:







This is the first time Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his nephew Arjun Kapoor. The film’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh while the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends.

Looks like this family entertainer is all set to gross a decent number at the box office as it will attract a huge chunk of the audience. It will clash with Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama, Indu Sarkar.

Trending :

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mubarakan is slated for worldwide release on July 28. Apart from this Ileana D’Cruz will soon be seen Baadshaho. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta in lead roles.

We can’t wait to watch the movie! Are you excited?

Are you excited?