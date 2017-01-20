Priyanka Chopra appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who won her second People’s Choice Award earlier this week, made a guest appearance on popular talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The show’s host Jimmy Kimmel on Friday shared the news on Twitter that Priyanka was among the attendees on the show. He shared a 15-second long video, which featured all the guests who would be appearing.

“Tonight Priyanka Chopra ‘Quantico’. Megan Mullally, Maren Morris ‘Hero’, President Barack Obama sports bloopers and a new Lie Witness News,” he captioned the video.

Priyanka, who was seen sporting a black and white knee-length dress for the show, talked about the injury she suffered on the sets of the American drama series last week.

“It was something so silly, I’ve done so many stunts before in my life. It was just a rainy day, we were running against time and needed to finish our day and rainy road, rubber boots. I fell and hit my head on the road,” Priyanka said on the show, reports hollywoodlife.com.

“They took me to the E.R. They told me it was a concussion. I had to go home and my housekeeper had to wake me up every hour because you can’t sleep after a concussion. You see stars and it’s not fun. I got dizzy and it’s my first concussion so I was very starstruck about it. I didn’t call until the doctor cleared me and by then it was everywhere,” she added.

“Quantico” season 2 returns on January 24 and will air on Star World and Star World HD.