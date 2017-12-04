The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma starrer Monsoon Shootout have launched their interactive trailer. Priyanka Chopra extended her support to launch this trailer.

Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the film’s producer Guneet Monga and the team by saying it is great stuff. A story woven on the concept of making life-altering choices, the film has been directed by Amit Kumar. Monsoon Shootout premiered at Cannes and won Best Thriller in several festivals internationally.

Monga was happy with Priyanka’s support. “It is indeed very kind of Priyanka to instantly agree and extend her support. She has produced and supported several independent films. She is a global icon and an amazingly talented actress who has a great sense of good content. It’s humbling to see someone like her to come forth in support of our film,” Monga had said earlier.

The story of Monsoon Shootout is all about the choices faced by the central character, played by Vijay Verma. Thus, to bring out the idea of how one’s choices can alter their lives, the trailer for the film is interactive.

The audiences can see the trailer up to a point where they are given an option to select between, to shoot or not to shoot. Whatever unfolds in the trailer thereafter is based on the choice the viewer makes. The makers have left the decision to the viewers.

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee.Presented by Moving Pictures and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Monsoon Shootout releases on 15th December.

To make this decision ‘To shoot or not to shoot’, please find the trailer link below and make your choice:

What do you think about the trailer?